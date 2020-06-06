J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:53 IST
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier on June 5, Pakistan had violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Kirni sector. (ANI)
