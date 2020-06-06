Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt asks people above 65, children below 10 and pregnant women not to visit temples

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:57 IST
Karnataka govt asks people above 65, children below 10 and pregnant women not to visit temples

With temples scheduled to open for public from June 8, as per unlock 1.0 norms, the Karnataka government on Saturday asked people above 65, those below 10 years and pregnant women to cooperate by staying at home until further orders, and banned entry of those ill. The department of Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments (Muzrai) in an announcement along with a circular said, only "darshan" will be allowed at A, B and C category temples that come under it, and has banned all kinds of temple fairs and "sevas" temporarily until further orders.

There are over 34,000 temples in the state that come under the Muzrai department. Though the temples are holding daily poojas and rituals, they were not open to the public till now, with COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions in place.

Calling for maintaining cleanliness at temple premises and entrance, it said, body temperature of the devotees entering should be checked with infrared thermometer and hand sanitisers should be used. Mandating social distancing of 6 feet, it further said, marks have to be made for devotees to stand in queue as per the requirement at each temple, and those without face cover or masks will not be let in.

Devotees should leave their footwear in their vehicle or at a seperate place, and will not be allowed in temple premises. The department has advised those visiting temples not to touch walls, pillers, statues, chariots among other things there.

Arogya Setu app should be downloaded by devotees coming to temple and also the temple staff, it said. The Department has asked temples to put instruction boards with guidelines issued by the government for the sake of public notice.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests worldwide embrace Black Lives Matter movement

Thousands of people took to the streets in European and Asian cities on Saturday, demonstrating in support of U.S. protests against police brutality.Police in the German city of Hamburg used pepper spray on protesters and were ready to depl...

All critical, emergency patients will be provided beds in Mumbai: Mayor

Slamming the opposition over the allegation that Mumbais healthcare system has collapsed, city mayor Kishori Pednekar said all those patients who are critical and require emergency treatment will be provided beds. Yes, we have some problems...

Suspected COVID-19 patient’s family alleges denial of admission at Delhi hospitals

A suspected coronavirus patients family alleged on Saturday that he was denied admission by hospitals despite the city governments Delhi Corona mobile application showing availability of beds at these facilities. The 51-year-old patients s...

498 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

Gujarat reported 498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 19,617.According to the state Health Department, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,219. AN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020