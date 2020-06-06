Delhi reports 1,320 new COVID-19 cases, total count 27,654

With 1,320 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis has reached 27,654. Delhi Health Department said on Saturday that 349 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated while no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 16,229 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital and 761 people have succumbed to the disease so far. According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 9,887 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases stands at 2,36,657. (ANI)