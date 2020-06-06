2 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, total at 49

Arunachal Pradesh reported two fresh positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total in the Northeastern state to 49, a senior health official said. The new cases have been reported from Changlang and East Siang districts, he said.

Both the persons, lodged in institutional quarantine facilities, are asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said. Changlang, the worst-affected district, has reported 32 cases and the capital complex comprising Itanagar and Naharlagun reported seven cases of COVID-19.

Besides, two cases each have been reported from Namsai and Lohit district, and one each from Pakke Kessang, Tawang, Upper Siang, East Siang and West Siang districts. There are 48 active cases in the state at present, while a person has recovered.

All fresh cases in the state have been reported from quarantine centres, set up for those returning from other parts of the country, Jampa said. The first case in Arunachal Pradesh was reported on April 2 with a 31-year-old man testing positive for the disease, following his return from a religious congregation in Delhi. He was discharged from the hospital on April 16.

The state registered its second case after nearly six weeks on May 24 with the return of a 30-year-old student, also from Delhi..