Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth shot dead by militants in Baramulla: Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:46 IST
Youth shot dead by militants in Baramulla: Police
Civilian Ishfaq Ahmad Najar (25) was attacked by the militants at his residence in Adipora in Bomai area of north Kashmir at around 9:30 PM, a police official said Image Credit: ANI

A youth was shot dead by militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said

Civilian Ishfaq Ahmad Najar (25) was attacked by the militants at his residence in Adipora in Bomai area of north Kashmir at around 9:30 PM, a police official said

He said Najar was injured when the militants opened fire at him. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors there. Police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam reports 154 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 2,397

Assam reported 154 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 2,397, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of them, 73 cases were reported in the evening while 81 were reported earlier in the day.Among the fre...

Lt Guv Murmu approves creation of J&K Forest Development Corporation

The Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday approved the creation of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation JKFDC as a registered company under the Companies Act, an official spokesperson said. The JKFDC...

Bengal BJP chief says Mamata govt fudging COVID-19 figures, demands white paper

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday demanded that the Mamata Banerjee government publish a white paper on the COVID-19 situation in the state, accusing the dispensation of fudging figures and deliberately delaying test results...

'Embarrassed' Popovich: 'Our country is in trouble'

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Saturday that the country is in trouble and hes embarrassed as a white person by the manner in which George Floyd was killed on May 25. Speaking in a video released by the Spurs on social media, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020