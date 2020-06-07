Left Menu
DMA slams Delhi CM for issuing 'warning', condemns FIR on Ganga Ram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 00:51 IST
"Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM (chief minister) is warning the doctors and threatening the hospitals about COVID-19 patients admissions and tests," the DMA said. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi medical body on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "issuing warning" to hospitals amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, officials said. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA), in a statement, also condemned the FIR filed against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading private facility that has been charged with "violating rules for registering coronavirus tests". "Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM (chief minister) is warning the doctors and threatening the hospitals about COVID-19 patients admissions and tests," the DMA said. "Doctors who are serving the people of Delhi tirelessly from last two months in this pandemic crisis risking their lives feel insulted by the way they are being treated," it said.

Kejriwal on Saturday warned of strong action against some private hospitals allegedly refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and involving in "black-marketing" of beds, and said his government is going to issue an order stating that hospitals cannot deny treatment to such people. The Delhi government will depute medical professionals at all hospitals who will update availability of beds for coronavirus patients at an official app and ensure admission of such patients, he said. "Hospitals are the backbone of healthcare and are serving the patients COVID or non-COVID," the DMA said, and alleged, "they are being penalised and government instead of praising their efforts is issuing new diktats daily". "Doctors of Delhi are already overworked and overstressed in this hour of pandemic crisis and the state government is unnecessarily putting pressure on healthcare systems," the statement said, claiming the support of its 15,000 members.

The medical body demanded a coordination committee for medical professionals and the Delhi government; adequate testing facilities; smoother patient transfers and cremations; and nodal officers for overall coordination of COVID-19 care, the statement said.

