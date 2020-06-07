27 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Indore

A total of 27 people were tested positive for COVID-19 while three deaths were reported due to the virus in Indore on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,749 in the district. "A total of 27 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Indore today. The total number of cases has risen to 3,749 while 156 people have been died due to the virus so far," the health department said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday said that India registered a spike of 9887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,15,942 active cases and 6642 deaths. In India, the MoHFW informed that 1,14,073 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)