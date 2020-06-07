Clash breaks out between lawyers, toll plaza employees in Jabalpur

A clash broke out between some lawyers and employees of Barela toll plaza over the issuing of ticket in Jabalpur on Saturday.

According to the police, both parties have suffered injuries.

"A clash broke out between some lawyers and toll plaza workers over the issuance of ticket. We came here upon receiving information. Both the parties have received injuries. Action will be taken," Barela Police Station SHO, Sushil Chouhan said. (ANI)