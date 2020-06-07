Situation under control, says BMC after gas leak complaints

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said the situation is under control after several residents complained of suspected gas leak from Chembur, Ghatkopar and adjoining areas in the city. Many residents complained of suspected gas leak from Chembur, Ghatkopar, Powai and Vikhroli areas late on Saturday night, an official of the BMCs disaster management cell said.

"Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required," the BMC tweeted. A fire appliance is a vehicle designed to assist in firefighting and other rescue operations. It is normally based on truck chassis and weigh over 12 tonnes.

"All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai," the corporation added. Asking people in these areas not to panic, the civic body said the situation is being monitored. "Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose," it tweeted.

Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray, whose party controls the BMC, tweeted, "Situation is under control. I urge all not to panic. All possible and necessary resources are mobilised. "With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic.

Close your windows," he added..