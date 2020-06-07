2 killed in mishap near Delhi's Vikas Puri flyover

Two bike-borne youths were killed in an accident near Vikas Puri flyover on Saturday night. According to eyewitnesses, the bike was being driven at a high-speed following which the motorcycle lost balance, the Delhi Police said. During patrolling a PCR call was made by Constable Sandeep of PS Vikaspuri at 09:24 PM on Saturday.

Two bike-borne persons were coming from Peeragarhi side and while descending from the flyover when they met with an accident. Both the persons were declared dead on the spot by CATS staff. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)