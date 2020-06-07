3 deaths, 48 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Three deaths and 48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, the state Health Department informed on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 10,385.

Currently, there are 2,545 active cases in the state. As per the data shared by the Rajasthan Health Department, Jodhpur (464) has the highest number of active cases, closely followed by Bharatpur (417).

With over 100 fatalities, Jaipur has the most number of deaths in the state. The death toll stands at 234 in Rajasthan, as per the data. (ANI)