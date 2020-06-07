Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Kerala woman's gangrape

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports in which a 25-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala was gang-raped by her husband and his friends in front of her five-year-old child.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:02 IST
NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Kerala woman's gangrape
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports in which a 25-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala was gang-raped by her husband and his friends in front of her five-year-old child. "The Commission has decided to take suo motu cognisance in the disturbing incident where the woman was also intoxicated by her husband and burnt with cigarette butts before being subjected to further brutality," stated NCW in a press note.

"According to media reports, the woman's husband took her to a friend's house where the men inflicted burns on her body before assaulting her in front of her elder son. The Commission is deeply disturbed by the incident and is concerned about the grave violation of safety and security of women in the state, which cannot be overlooked and needs to be addressed immediately," NCW added. The Commission was informed by Superintendent of Police (SP), Thiruvanthapuram (Rural) that six accused have been arrested in the matter.

"NCW has also been apprised that the victim's medical examination has been conducted and the survivor and her children were in safe custody. The Commission has also written to R Sreelekha IPS, DGP, Kerala directing to appraise it at the earliest with the action taken report in the case till filing of the charge sheet," NCW stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt challenges HC order on appointment of 69,000 basic teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged an Allahabad High Court order staying the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. The special appeal has been listed for June 9 before a division bench of the court in...

Oppn leaders dismissed PM's efforts to unite country in fight against COVID19 as political propaganda, nation followed his appeals: Amit Shah.

Oppn leaders dismissed PMs efforts to unite country in fight against COVID19 as political propaganda, nation followed his appeals Amit Shah....

Sonu Sood enacting a political script:Sena on helping migrants

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to offer help to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav...

Disclose preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints closed without FIRs: CIC to CBI

In a major decision to promote transparency in the CBI, the Central Information Commission CIC has ordered disclosure of preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints which have been closed by the probe agency without registering any FIR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020