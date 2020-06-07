27-yr-old man killed in Bengaluru at his residence
A 27-year-old man was allegedly killed using deadly weapons by unidentified people here, police said.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:04 IST
The incident took place at deceased, Arvind's rented house in LBS Nagar inside HAL police station limits.
According to police, Arvind is an accused in a criminal case and recently walked out of jail on bail. (ANI)
