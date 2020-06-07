Left Menu
UP govt may order high-level probe in school teacher's mysterious job, Rs 1 crore pay

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-06-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:22 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government may hand over the case involving a school teacher, who allegedly worked simultaneously in 25 schools and earned over Rs 1 crore as salary in 13 months, to the UP police Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Though a teacher was arrested in Kasganj district, UP’s Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi on Sunday said it was still not clear as to who the real culprit was.

"At present, we have caught a woman and an investigation is on. If any departmental involvement is found, the matter may be handed over to the EOW of UP police," Dwivedi told PTI on Sunday. Anamika Shukla was arrested on Saturday when she had gone to the office of Kasganj Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Anjali Agarwal to tender her resignation fearing arrest after her fraud was reported in the media.

The BSA called the police and got Shukla arrested. The minister said once the "real" Anamika is caught, only then it will be clear as to who all are involved.

Dwivedi said, "The one who was caught in Kasganj is Anamika Singh. I also came to know from (a section of the media) that the name of Priya Jatav is surfacing in Baghpat's Baraut -- the place where Anamika Shukla was originally posted. It seems that the documents of a meritorious girl was used at various places by girls to get job." The minister was not sure whether Anamika's surname was Shukla or Singh or they were different people or who was Priya Jatav. Asked if it was clear as to who the real culprit was, he answered in the negative.

"If any departmental involvement is found, and a need is felt, a high-level probe by external agencies like the EOW (of UP police) can be held,” he said. As the matter hogged media headlines, the state government ordered Additional Director, Basic Education department, to probe the matter.

According to the reports, Shukla worked in 25 schools and drew a total salary of over Rs 1 crore in 13 months. There are allegations that she worked as a science teacher in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Prayagraj and other places.

KGBV teachers are appointed on contract and get Rs 30,000 pay..

