Former Bengal top cop's ex-wife, mother-in-law found dead

Former West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purakayastha's ex-wife and her mother were found dead at their residence in Salt Lake on Sunday, police said. Their bodies were found in separate rooms at their house in BE block under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Purakayastha, who is currently holding the post of the state security adviser, could not be contacted for comment. "The two women were sick for quite sometime, but the cause of their death is yet to be ascertained," a senior police officer said.

As part of routine, tests will be conducted to determine whether they had contracted COVID-19, he said. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and the building is being sanitised, the officer said.