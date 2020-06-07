Left Menu
Pak violates ceasefire along LOC in J&K's Kupwara, Baramulla districts

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-06-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:42 IST
Pak violates ceasefire along LOC in J&K's Kupwara, Baramulla districts
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Rampur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the Army said

At about 11:00 am and 12:40 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts respectively, an Army spokesman said

He said the Army is retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani aggression and the enemy positions have been targeted with high precision.

