Pleasant Sunday in Haryana, Punjab as mercury drops

Pleasant Sunday in Haryana, Punjab as mercury dropsPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:11 IST
Residents of Haryana and Punjab experienced pleasant weather on Sunday as the maximum temperature at several places in the two states settled around 7 to 12 notches below the season's average. The common capital Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department here.
In Haryana, Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal while Karnal's maximum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, twelve notches below the season's average. Similarly, Hisar's maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal while Narnaul registered a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, down seven notches, Ludhiana's maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average and Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal..
ALSO READ
Parents protest after school in Ludhiana announces fee hike amid lockdown
Fire breaks out at woollen mill in Ludhiana
Major fire breaks out at spinning mill at Ludhiana
Passenger on Alliance Air's Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive for coronavirus
Temperature likely to go up to 44 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana