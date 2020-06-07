Left Menu
11 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 118

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eleven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the northeastern state's tally to 118, officials said on Sunday. Ten of the new patients had returned to the state from Chennai and one from Delhi, said Shanavas C, principal director of the School Education Department and a member of the state government's high-powered committee on COVID-19.

They were kept in government quarantine centres in Dimapur district, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. A total of 338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and results of 11 people who are from Dimapur have came back positive for COVID-19, he said.

Of the total 118 patients, 110 are active while eight have recovered, the minister said, adding that all those who have been cured are from Dimapur. Dimapur has reported the highest number of cases at 95, followed by Kohima (17), Tuensang (five) and Peren (one), Health Department officials said.

All the patients are being treated at COVID-19 hospitals and surveillance is being carried out to prevent further spread of the disease, said Neiba Kronu, minister for planning and coordination and government spokesperson on COVID-19. The eight recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and placed under observation at a COVID-19 care centre in Dimapur, Deputy Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Kikameren Longkumer said.

They will be tested again and if their reports return negative for the third time, they will be placed under 14-days home isolation, he said. Nagaland has tested 4,264 samples till date, Health Department officials said.

