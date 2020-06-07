Elderly man trampled to death by tusker in Odisha

A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside a forest in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place when the victim, Chaturbhuja Naik of Kukudajudi village, ventured into a nearby forest under the Baripada forest division in the morning, Rasgovindpur forest range officer Prashanta Behera said.

A tusker which was roaming in the forest attacked Behera and trampled him to death, he said. The body has been retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination to the PRM Medical College and Hospital here, the officer said.

Forest officials have made arrangements for providing necessary assistance to the bereaved family as per norms, he added..