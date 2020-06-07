Left Menu
There was clerical error, matter being sorted out: Sources on Ganga Ram case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:16 IST
Two days after an FIR was filed against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms, sources at the facility on Sunday said there was a "clerical mistake" and the matter is "being sorted out". The FIR was filed against the medical superintendent of SGRH under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating directions issued under the Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

According to the complaint, the hospital was allegedly not using RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples. As per the guidelines, it is "mandatory" for labs to collect samples through RT-PCR app, it said. A source at the hospital, meanwhile, said, "It was a clerical error and the matter is being sorted out." A senior police official said, the FIR was lodged on Friday against the medical superintendent of the facility after receiving a complaint from a senior official of the Delhi Health Department.

SGRH is a leading private hospital with 675 beds. It was on June 4 declared a COVID-19 facility by the city government, and told to dedicate 80 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients. The official has alleged that the "violation" on part of the hospital was not adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms, as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The FIR said, "The CDMO cum mission director central has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under the Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020." The FIR against the well-known facility has drawn sharp reactions from the medical fraternity, with many doctors taking to Twitter to express their sentiments. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA), in a statement on Saturday, also condemned the FIR filed against the authorities of SGRH.

The Delhi government recently had asked the hospital to not conduct any COVID-19 tests, officials said. The microbiology laboratory at the hospital was testing around 300 samples daily for coronavirus infection, they said.

Two hospitals run by SGRH, Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, have already been operating as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, following directives from the Delhi government..

