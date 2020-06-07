Rain lashes parts of Rajasthan

Several parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Sunday. Till 8.30 am, Kotda in Udaipur received 32 mm rainfall, followed by Alwar (30 mm), Chittorgarh's Begusar (29 mm), and Banswara's Jagpura (28 mm), the MeT department said.

During the same period, Pali recorded 22 mm rainfall, followed by 18 mm in Chittorgarh's Bhopalsagar, 14 mm in Alwar's Behror, and 14 mm each in Karauli and Udaipur's Salumbar, the meteorological department said. It said Banswara's Danpur, Pipalkunth in Pratapgarh, and Sanchore each recorded 10 mm rainfall, while there was 8 mm rain in Udaipur's Vallabhpur.

The MeT department said from Sunday morning to evening, Kota received 15.4 mm rainfall and Churu 10.2 mm, besides there was drizzle in Dabok. Meanwhile, the day temperature in Bikaner was 41.6 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer (40.5), Sri Ganganagar (39.6), and Barmer (39.5), it said.

The maximum temperature in Churu was 39.2 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur (38.8), Jaipur (38), Ajmer (37.5), Kota (36.2), and Dabok (35.2), the MeT department said. In most parts of the state, the minimum temperature was recorded between 29.6 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

The MeT department has forecast strong winds with thunderstorms in Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Sirohi and Udaipur in the next 24 hours.