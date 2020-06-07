Left Menu
COVID-19: J-K evacuates 1,13,971 residents stranded in different parts of country

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated over 1.1 lakh citizens stranded in different parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:58 IST
COVID-19: J-K evacuates 1,13,971 residents stranded in different parts of country
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated over 1.1 lakh citizens stranded in different parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. As per the official data received in this regard, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 46 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and Union Territories (UTs).

A total of about 1,13,971 Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded outside UT have been brought back by the administration through special trains and a fleet of buses via Lakhanpur, the administration said in a statement As many as 4,087 people have infected due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 41 people have succumbed to the disease, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said. (ANI)

