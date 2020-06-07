Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gurugram reports 230 new cases of COVID-19 in Haryana

Gurugram alone reported 230 cases of corona out of a total of 496 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana registered in the last 24 hours, said the state's Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:08 IST
Gurugram reports 230 new cases of COVID-19 in Haryana
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram alone reported 230 cases of corona out of a total of 496 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana registered in the last 24 hours, said the state's Health Department on Sunday. The cumulative count of coronavirus cases has reached 4,448 in the State out of which there are 2,946 cases active in the State. The number of deaths due to disease in the State stands at 28.

So far 1,474 COVID-19 infected individuals have been recovered in the State. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has surged to 2,46,628. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Change in washing habits can minimise marine pollution, study suggests

Marine pollution can be reduced by bringing small changes in ones laundry habits, according to a new study. The findings have been published by the scientific journal PLOS ONE.Every time you wash your clothes, thousands of tiny microfibres ...

Former Bengals CB Riley dies

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley died Sunday morning in Bartow, Fla. He was 72. The Tallahassee Fla. Democrat reported his death but did not reveal a cause.Riley spent his entire 15-year NFL career 1969-83 with the Bengals, ea...

Soccer-Liverpool mayor says Everton should host Merseyside derby

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool should play Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby instead of the game being switched to a neutral venue as local authorities can now provide a safe environment, Liverpool mayor Joe Anderso...

JNU's staffer tests positive for COVID-19, varsity asks students to exercise caution

One staff member, pharmacist, of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the varsity administration on Sunday. According to a letter issued by the Office of Dean of Students, the phar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020