Fatal accident while reversing car takes the life of a 10-month-old in Delhi
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:40 IST
In a tragic accident, a 10-month-old girl lost her life after getting caught in the wheels of a car in her residence in Tilak Nagar, according to the police. The deceased, whose father works as a guard, was playing in the parking area inside the compound when the Mercedes Benz car driver started reversing the vehicle.
The child was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Police have taken the vehicle into possession, further investigation is underway. (ANI)
