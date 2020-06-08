Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir: Nine terrorists eliminated in Shopian in 24 hours in two operations

Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Updated: 08-06-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 08:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Security forces eliminated 9 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in two different encounters within 24 hours since Sunday morning. According to the officials involved in the operation, four terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district on Monday while five terrorists were killed in an encounter on Sunday in the Reban area of Shopian.

Two of the four terrorists who were killed in the encounter in Shopian on Monday were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and were active since 2018. Both the terrorists killed in the encounter were classified as category A terrorists. One of the four terrorists has been identified as Umer Dhobi who was a resident of Pinjora, Shopian, and was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen. He was an active terrorist since August 2018 and involved in the killing of 3 police personnel at Batgund Kapren, Shopian, and multiple incidents of firing on police and security forces. 10 terrorism-related FIRs had been registered against him so far.

Dhobi was a hardcore over-ground worker and regular stone pelter. He was also accused of abducting and killing a truck driver from Rajasthan. The other terrorist killed in the encounter today has been identified as Rayees Khan, a resident of Vehil Shopian. He was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and was active since September 2018.

Before becoming a terrorist, he was also an OGW and sympathizer of anti-national elements. Khan was involved in five FIR in cases including firing at Army camp Mantri Bugh Shopian and army patrolling party, abduction of two civilians at Memander Shopian, killing of Special Police Officer (SPO) Khushboo Jan at Vehil Shopian and killing of a civilian, Tanveer Ahmad of Bemnipora at Kachdoora.

Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, in the morning.

Five terrorists have been killed so far in an encounter which broke out on Sunday morning in Reban area of Shopian, according to the Indian Army. According to the Indian Army, the operation was launched in the wee hours today based on inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

There has been no collateral damage to the security forces, the operation is still ongoing. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, the Kashmir Zone Police had informed about the beginning of the operation through a tweet and said that its teams along with security forces were taking part in the operation.

