Man kills wife, son with iron rod in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

A 50-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and son to death with an iron rod in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Arayan village which comes under the jurisdiction of Srikaranpur police station.

Satnam Singh attacked his wife Veerpal Kaur and son Balvinder Singh with an iron rod, leading to their death on the spot, police said. The accused fled away from the spot after committing the crime and surrendered before police on Monday morning, a police officer said.

According to police, the couple shared a strained relationship and a personal dispute is believed to be the reason behind the killing. Police said the postmortem was conducted and the matter was being investigated.