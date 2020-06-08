Maha: 250-bed COVID care centre ready in Aurangabad

A 250-bed hospital to treat COVID-19 patients has been set up by the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in a period of one month in Aurangabad city and will be ready for use in a week's time, said district collector Uday Choudhari on Monday. The facility has come up in an MIDC building in Chikalthana industrial area and will work as a COVID care center for now, with the option of converting it into a dedicated COVID health care centre if required, Choudhari told PTI.

"It will require a staff of 60 and we have sent a proposal to National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) to run the facility smoothly after the COVID outbreak is contained," Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pande said. MIDC Executive Engineer Bhushan Harshe said all the equipment would be available by June 10, adding that Rs 6 crore was spent on the project.