Aligarh's chief mufti to Muslims: Despite relaxation, curbs on congregational prayers stay

Aligarh’s chief mufti Khalid Hamid urged members of the Mulsim community not to 'misinterpret' lockdown relaxations as curbs on congregational prayers in mosque are still in force like before. He urged the community to keep following social distancing guidelines as the government has allowed the opening of religious places in the fifth phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

"In the present circumstances, all earlier restrictions on congregational prayers, including Friday prayers, will continue to remain in force", Mufti Khalid Hamid said in a statement on Sunday and added that there is "no scope of ambiguity in this regard". He cautioned members of the muslim community not to "misconstrue" the government's decision to relax the lockdown and start throwing caution to the winds on the issue of social distancing. Mufti Hamid said that the government has allowed opening of places of worship but the order "does not permit any gathering of more than five persons at a time in any place worship". The earlier restrictions on congregational prayers will continue, he said.