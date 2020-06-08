Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:37 p.m.

A 94-year-old man has survived coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said. 5:10 p.m.

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947. 5:09 p.m.

314 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal, death toll reaches 14. 4:59 p.m.

Delhi COVID-19 cases estimated to rise to 56,000 by end of next 2 weeks, Delhi Health Minister says. 4:49 p.m.

Delhi govt to hold meeting to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city. 4:36 p.m.

37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, tally mounts to 209. 4:27 p.m.

Despite Centre's nod, Jammu and Kashmir, 4 other states to keep ASI monuments with places of worship shut. 4:21 p.m.

Focus on house-to-house survey, prompt testing, Union Health ministry tells officials of 45 civic bodies. 3:54 p.m.

Lean business on first day as malls reopen in Delhi. 2:54 p.m.

53 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; tally rises to 803. 2:53 p.m.

Delhi High Court seeks Delhi government, ICMR replies on pleas challenging decision to restrict COVID 19 testing. 2:48 p.m.

After over two months, government offices in Kerala open with full strength. 2:41 p.m.

Singapore reports 386 new coronavirus cases. 2:09 p.m.

12 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally reaches 2,693. 1:52 p.m.

COVID-19: UK's 14-day quarantine rule for travellers in force amid airline anger. 1:13 p.m.

Places of worship, hotels and restaurants open for public in Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka. 12:43 p.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; To be tested for COVID on Tuesday. 12:14 p.m.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 241 in Rajasthan, with the state recording one more fatality. 12:08 p.m.

Religious places, malls, hotels to remain closed in Odisha till June 30. 11:55 p.m.

Odisha reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 2,994 11:06 a.m 8 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 42. 10:53 a.m.

Pakistan reports 4,728 new coronavirus cases, tally crosses 100,000-mark. 10:33 a.m.

Health Ministry drafts rules to help COVID-19 patients access new drugs. 9:48 a.m.

Record single-day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally to 2,56,611; death toll rises to 7,135 with 206 fatalities: Government. 8:42 a.m.

China reports six new imported COVID-19 cases..