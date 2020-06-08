Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Updated: 08-06-2020 17:47 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:37 p.m.

A 94-year-old man has survived coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said. 5:10 p.m.

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947. 5:09 p.m.

314 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal, death toll reaches 14. 4:59 p.m.

Delhi COVID-19 cases estimated to rise to 56,000 by end of next 2 weeks, Delhi Health Minister says. 4:49 p.m.

Delhi govt to hold meeting to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city. 4:36 p.m.

37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, tally mounts to 209. 4:27 p.m.

Despite Centre's nod, Jammu and Kashmir, 4 other states to keep ASI monuments with places of worship shut. 4:21 p.m.

Focus on house-to-house survey, prompt testing, Union Health ministry tells officials of 45 civic bodies. 3:54 p.m.

Lean business on first day as malls reopen in Delhi. 2:54 p.m.

53 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; tally rises to 803. 2:53 p.m.

Delhi High Court seeks Delhi government, ICMR replies on pleas challenging decision to restrict COVID 19 testing. 2:48 p.m.

After over two months, government offices in Kerala open with full strength. 2:41 p.m.

Singapore reports 386 new coronavirus cases. 2:09 p.m.

12 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally reaches 2,693. 1:52 p.m.

COVID-19: UK's 14-day quarantine rule for travellers in force amid airline anger. 1:13 p.m.

Places of worship, hotels and restaurants open for public in Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka. 12:43 p.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; To be tested for COVID on Tuesday. 12:14 p.m.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 241 in Rajasthan, with the state recording one more fatality. 12:08 p.m.

Religious places, malls, hotels to remain closed in Odisha till June 30. 11:55 p.m.

Odisha reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 2,994 11:06 a.m 8 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 42. 10:53 a.m.

Pakistan reports 4,728 new coronavirus cases, tally crosses 100,000-mark. 10:33 a.m.

Health Ministry drafts rules to help COVID-19 patients access new drugs. 9:48 a.m.

Record single-day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally to 2,56,611; death toll rises to 7,135 with 206 fatalities: Government. 8:42 a.m.

China reports six new imported COVID-19 cases..

Expand scope of MGNREGA to meet migrants' work demand: Cong to Centre

The Congress on Monday asked the government to expand the scope of MGNREGA to meet the growing work demand of 8 crore migrants expected to relocate in villages in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Asking the prime minister not to view C...

Most Kerala temples to open tomorrow; BJP, Aikya Vedi lash out at govt for giving nod

Cleaning up operations were held in several temples across Kerala, which will open for devotees on Tuesday after over two-and-half-months of coronavirus induced lockdown, but BJP and Hindu Aikya Vedi hit out at thestate government dubbing a...

Class X students to be promoted without exams in T'gana: CM

Hyderabad, June 8 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said all class X students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronaviru...

BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

Energy producer BP announced on Monday that it will slash its global workforce by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the oil and gas industry. Chief Executive Bernard Looney said that the cuts will affect office-based roles in BPs g...
