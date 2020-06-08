Latur man held for sexually harassing tenant's minor daughter

Latur man held for sexually harassing tenant's minor daughterPTI | Latur | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:33 IST
A school teacher has been arrestedfor allegedly sexually harassing his tenant's minor daughterin Latur city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday
Parmeshwar Pawale, a teacher with a school in Ausa,was held after the girl's mother filed a complaint about theincident which happened on Sunday afternoon, an official said
"The girl and the mother stay on rent in Pawale'shouse in Sushiladevi Nagar locality. She has complained thatPawale touched the girl inappropriately and molested her. Wearrested him for sexual harassment under IPC sections andProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," saidAssistant Inspector Sanjay Pawar.
