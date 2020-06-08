Sarpanch shot dead by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Ajay Pandit, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants in his native village at around 6 pm, a police official said.

He said Pandit was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. A Congress spokesman, while condemning the killing, said Pandit was a dedicated party worker.

No militant outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killing so far..