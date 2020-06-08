Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre mandates green sticker providing registration details in BS-VI compliant vehicles

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated a one cm green sticker, providing registration details, in all BS-VI compliant motor vehicles of any fuel type across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:00 IST
Centre mandates green sticker providing registration details in BS-VI compliant vehicles
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated a one cm green sticker, providing registration details, in all BS-VI compliant motor vehicles of any fuel type across the country. "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an order dated June 5, 2020, mandating a strip of green colour of 1 cm width on top of the existing sticker carrying details of registration for BS-VI vehicles of any fuel type, petrol or CNG, which have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle which is of orange colour," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, these stickers will now have a green strip of one cm on top for BS VI. "The BS-VI emission standards, which have been mandated with effect from April 1, 2020, provide for stricter and cleaner emission norms and are at par with the emission standards being followed across the world," the statement said.

It said that such distinct identification of vehicles for such emissions standard is also being followed in other countries. This comes as India has decided to switch to the world's cleanest emissions standard from April 1. It has gone straight to Euro-VI emission standards from Euro-IV. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Glasgow streets "renamed" after black people in anti-racism protest

Anti-racism campaigners have placed new signs on streets in the Scottish city of Glasgow that are named after historical figures with links to the slave trade, unofficially renaming them in honor of prominent black people. Scotland, like ma...

EXCLUSIVE-Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership -sources

Volkswagens supervisory board will discuss the leadership of the companys core VW brand at an extraordinary meeting due to be held on Monday, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.Herbert Diess, who is currently head of the VW ...

Andhra allows 1-week WFH to Industries Dept employees as one tests COVID-19 positive

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday permitted the employees of the Industries and Commerce Department to remain in home quarantine and work from home for a week till June 14. This decision comes after one of the employees of the Industries ...

If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite: Chidambaram asks Kejriwal

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday asked whether he qualified as a Delhiite as he worked in the national capital, questioning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals announcement that Delhi hospitals will treat only locals. Mr Kejriwal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020