Border grid needs to remain more alert to scuttle increased infiltration attempts by Pakistan: DGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Admitting that a few groups of terrorists managed to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday said the counter-infiltration grid needs to remain more alert to scuttle the increased attempts by Pakistan to push armed infiltrators into the union territory. He said hundreds of terrorists are present at the launching pads across the Line of Control and the International Border, which remained active even during the winter season this year, while attempts were made to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to drop weapons on this side.

"The border grid needs to be more alert as a desperate Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists from all sides to keep the pot of terrorism boiling besides overcome the depleting militant ranks in the valley," the police chief told reporters here. Eighty-eight terrorists, including commanders, were killed in 36 anti-militancy operations and 280 of their associates and overground workers were arrested since January this year.

"Pakistan and its agencies are attempting to infiltrate terrorists from both IB and LoC but our forces are alert and have successfully foiled a number of attempts this year. However, a few groups of terrorists managed to intrude into this side under the cover of increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan and by cutting border fencing," Singh said. He said it was "almost certain" that infiltration has happened.

A few groups managed to sneak into this side from Nowshera, Mendhar and some other areas in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. "We have details of those who have infiltrated but will not share any information as the investigation is still on," he said, adding repeated attempts of infiltration were noticed from Keran, Machil and Gurez sectors of north Kashmir last year and the situation is no different this year.

Referring to the killing of three Pakistani infiltrators in a gunfight at Nagrota near Jammu early this year, he said an investigation revealed that another group helped them infiltrate through IB. "We are investigating and appropriate action is being taken against the terrorists who have managed their infiltration," he said.

He cited a foiled bid by terrorists to enter through LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara district on March 31, and said, "This time they did not even wait for the snow to melt." He said, according to the Army's assessment, 150-250 terrorists are present in training camps across the LoC in Kashmir and 125-150 are present across IB and LoC in Jammu region. On the number of active terrorists in the regions, the DGP said it does not remain the same, but has "dropped compared to their numbers in 2017, 2018 and 2019".

"There are also much less number of foreign terrorists among their ranks," he added. Singh said the terrorists are continuously trying to smuggle in arms.

"Reports also suggest that attempts to drop weapons through UAVs were also made. But there is no clear picture," he said. On the number of youths joining terrorist ranks, he said "our efforts have paid".

"Youths are wise enough to understand the Pakistani game plan and are not ready to be misled by propaganda on social media platforms and Pakistani proxies in Kashmir," he said, adding three youths were saved by police from joining terrorist ranks in Awantipora on Sunday. "Some persons who have motivated them have also been arrested," he said.

