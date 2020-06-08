MP minister blames Delhi govt for death of COVID-19 patient

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday blamed Delhis Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government for the death of a Bhopal resident due to COVID-19, saying he did not get timely treatment in the national capital following delay in testing. The man, a Bhopal native living in New Delhi who eventually tested positive for COVID-19 after coming to the city, died in a government hospital here on Sunday morning.

The deceased approached one hospital after another for COVID-19 testing and treatment for five days in the national capital, but did not get any medical help, his family has alleged. He eventuality came to Bhopal, where he tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, his family members said.

Mishra blamed Delhis AAP government for the death of the man. Kejriwal (Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal) won the elections (earlier this year) in the name of Mohalla clinics and providing health services. He cheated the people to win the elections.

"When time to test these facilities came, a promising person died, who wandered in Delhi for five days but did not get treatment, Mishra told reporters here. Mishra said, It was too late when he reached Bhopal from Delhi and his condition deteriorated. It is sad that he could not be saved.

Asked about the AAP government's decision to prohibit people from other states from getting coronavirus treatment in Delhi's hospitals, he said, What will happen if all states start barring patients from other states and Delhi? About the rising COVID-19 cases in Indore and Bhopal, the BJP minister said Madhya Pradesh's patient recovery rate is over 65 per cent, which is "the best in the country". We have 2735 active cases in MP and we are preparing for 80,000 beds keeping the warning of WHO and others," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, a family member of the deceased told local media that the man reached Bhopal on Saturday morning from Delhi by a train after allegedly failing to get tested for COVID-19 for five days. After coming to Bhopal, the man tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Doctors said the man's oxygen levels plummeted while he was being taken to hospital, where his condition did not improve and he eventually died, he said..