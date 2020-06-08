Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP minister blames Delhi govt for death of COVID-19 patient

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:05 IST
MP minister blames Delhi govt for death of COVID-19 patient

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday blamed Delhis Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government for the death of a Bhopal resident due to COVID-19, saying he did not get timely treatment in the national capital following delay in testing. The man, a Bhopal native living in New Delhi who eventually tested positive for COVID-19 after coming to the city, died in a government hospital here on Sunday morning.

The deceased approached one hospital after another for COVID-19 testing and treatment for five days in the national capital, but did not get any medical help, his family has alleged. He eventuality came to Bhopal, where he tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, his family members said.

Mishra blamed Delhis AAP government for the death of the man. Kejriwal (Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal) won the elections (earlier this year) in the name of Mohalla clinics and providing health services. He cheated the people to win the elections.

"When time to test these facilities came, a promising person died, who wandered in Delhi for five days but did not get treatment, Mishra told reporters here. Mishra said, It was too late when he reached Bhopal from Delhi and his condition deteriorated. It is sad that he could not be saved.

Asked about the AAP government's decision to prohibit people from other states from getting coronavirus treatment in Delhi's hospitals, he said, What will happen if all states start barring patients from other states and Delhi? About the rising COVID-19 cases in Indore and Bhopal, the BJP minister said Madhya Pradesh's patient recovery rate is over 65 per cent, which is "the best in the country". We have 2735 active cases in MP and we are preparing for 80,000 beds keeping the warning of WHO and others," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, a family member of the deceased told local media that the man reached Bhopal on Saturday morning from Delhi by a train after allegedly failing to get tested for COVID-19 for five days. After coming to Bhopal, the man tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Doctors said the man's oxygen levels plummeted while he was being taken to hospital, where his condition did not improve and he eventually died, he said..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

China sends team to Bangladesh to help combat coronavirus

China on Monday sent a 10-member team of medical experts to Bangladesh to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed 930 lives and infected 68,504 people. The Chinese doctors, mostly respiratory physicia...

IAF inducts indigenously developed pod ARPIT to evacuate critical patients from remote areas

The Indian Air Force on Monday inducted an indigenously designed and manufactured pod called ARPIT, which will be used for evacuation of critical patients suffering from infectious diseases like COVID-19 from isolated and remote areas. The ...

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi CM Kejriwal....

With 347 new cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,631; fatalities up by 24 to 1,039: Health official.

With 347 new cases, Ahmedabads COVID-19 tally rises to 14,631 fatalities up by 24 to 1,039 Health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020