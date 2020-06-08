Dalit man injured in attack by lover's brother in Kerala

A 20-year-old Dalit man was seriously injured after he was attacked with a sword, allegedly by his lover's brother who opposed their relationship, police said here on Monday. The man, who suffered injuries to his hand, face and neck in the attack at Muvattupuzha over 40 km from here last evening, has been admitted to the government medical college hospital at Kottayam, they said.

His condition is said to be serious. His friend who tried to prevent the attack also suffered minor injuries.

The 22-year-old assailant was arrested from an isolated building near Muvattupuzha on Monday evening, police said. Police had launched a hunt to nab the assailant who fled the scene following the incident.

A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly assisted him in the attack, was earlier taken into custody, they said. A case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in front of a shop when the Dalit man reached there to buy face masks. The assailant, who also reached there on a two- wheeler, asked him to come out of the shop and when he did, allegedly attacked him using a sword, police said.

The brother had opposed his 18-year-old sister's love affair as the man belonged to the Dalit community, but she refused to listen to him, they said. This is suspected to be the provocation for the attack, police added.