Haryana reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, tally inches closer to 5,000-mark

Haryana on Monday reported 11 coronavirus deaths including five from the worst-hit Gurgaon district, as 406 fresh cases pushed the total number of infections in the state closer to the 5,000-mark. In addition to Gurgaon, two deaths were reported from Sonipat and one each from Jind, Karnal, Rohtak, and Rewari, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. Of the total 39 deaths reported from the state so far, Gurgaon has nine fatalities, Sonipat and Jind three each, Karnal and Rohtak two each while Rewari reported its first death.

Earlier, 13 people had died in Faridabad, two in Ambala, and four in Panipat districts. Haryana had on Sunday reported four COVID-19 deaths including three from Faridabad, as the state recorded its highest single-day jump in cases at 496.

With the fresh cases on Monday, the total number of infections in the state rose to 4,854.