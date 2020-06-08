LG's overruling of COVID-19 order has created major problem for Delhiites: Kejriwal

LG's overruling of COVID-19 order has created major problem for Delhiites: KejriwalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:51 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order overruling AAP government's decision to reserve state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites has created a major problem and challenge for the residents of the city. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said that providing treatment to people coming from all over the country is a big challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also said that the Delhi government will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside the national capital. "Maybe God wants us to serve the people of the whole country. We will try to provide treatment to all," he said.
Earlier in the day, Baijal overruled the AAP government's order to reserve Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites. On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.
