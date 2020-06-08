Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG's overruling of COVID-19 order has created major problem for Delhiites: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:51 IST
LG's overruling of COVID-19 order has created major problem for Delhiites: Kejriwal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order overruling AAP government's decision to reserve state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites has created a major problem and challenge for the residents of the city. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said that providing treatment to people coming from all over the country is a big challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that the Delhi government will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside the national capital. "Maybe God wants us to serve the people of the whole country. We will try to provide treatment to all," he said.

Earlier in the day, Baijal overruled the AAP government's order to reserve Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites. On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Congressional Democrats pitch sweeping bill to tackle police reform, racial justice

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody led to widespread protests. The 134-page bill would take ...

After prolonged lockdown, temples, malls reopen in Telangana

Places of worship and shopping malls reopened in Telangana on Monday after prolonged lockdown, with strict COVID-19 precautionary measures like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance put in place. Temples reopened across the state...

COVID-19: 3 test positive, 18 recover in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, health department sources said on Monday. The three fresh cases are from Almaspur, Dalmandi and Khatoli area, they said.Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 pa...

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in UP, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 10,947, officials said.&#160; There are 4,320 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 6,3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020