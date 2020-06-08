Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal hikes salary of junior doctors, interns in COVID time

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:10 IST
Bengal hikes salary of junior doctors, interns in COVID time

The West Bengal government on Monday announced a hike in the salary and stipend of junior doctors, house staff and interns of state-run hospitals to boost their morale during the crisis of coronavirus outbreak. Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, said though the state government is going through a severe financial crunch, it decided to hike the salaries as a "token of recognition and appreciation of the selfless work done by the doctors".

The hike will be effective from January 1 this year. The interns will now get a monthly stipend of Rs 28,050, a hike of Rs 4,425, while a house staff will get Rs 5,367 more to receive a remuneration of Rs 43,758 a month, Bhattacharya said.

Accordingly, post-graduate trainees in the first, second and third years will now get monthly remunerations of Rs 43,758, Rs 47,124 and Rs 50,490 respectively. The minister said the increased stipend of first-year post-doctoral trainees will be Rs 53,856 a month, while that of the second-year and third-year trainees will be Rs 57,222 and Rs 60,588.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger

Frances interior minister says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and prompted new criticism after George Floyds deathInterior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that...

Delhi LG overrules Kejriwal govt's orders on reserving hospitals for Delhi residents and COVID testing; AAP claims BJP pressured him

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic pati...

Shah asks party workers in Odisha to transform state into BJP fortress

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed a virtual rally for Odisha and called upon the party workers and leaders to transform the state into the partys fortress as its people have full faith in the leadership...

EXCLUSIVE-Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership - sources

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess may lose responsibility for managing the companys core VW brand at an extraordinary supervisory board meeting due to be held on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.Diess, who has co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020