Punjab reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 55 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:11 IST
Four more people, including an eight-month-old boy, died of COVID-19 in Punjab as 55 new cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 2,663, officials said on Monday. Three of the four deaths were reported in Amritsar, which is leading the state COVID tally with the maximum number of cases so far.

An eight-month-old baby died at a Amritsar hospital on Monday evening, the officials said, adding that the boy was seriously ill and had fever, cough and loose motions. The other two fatalities in Amritsar were a 60-year-old man who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and a 78-year-old man who was also a diabetic, they said.

A 46-year-old Patiala man died of the disease on Sunday. He was also a patient of diabetes, the officials said. However, the medical bulletin recorded the deaths of the 60-year-old Amritsar resident and the 46-year-old Patiala man, thus mentioning the toll in the state as 53.

Of the new cases, 14 were reported in Jalandhar, 12 in Amritsar, nine in Ludhiana, five in Patiala, three each in SBS Nagar and Pathankot, two each in Faridkot, Mohali and Sangrur and one case each was recorded in Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Moga, as per the bulletin. Eight of the fresh cases contracted the infection outside Punjab, it said.

Twenty-two more coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the number of those cured to 2,128, the bulletin stated. There are 482 active cases in the state as of now.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 481 coronavirus cases, followed by 307 in Jalandhar, 251 in Ludhiana, 159 in Tarn Taran, 152 in Gurdaspur, 135 in Hoshiarpur, 138 in Patiala, 128 in Mohali, 111 in Sangrur, 109 in SBS Nagar, 91 in Pathankot, 74 in Faridkot, 71 in Rupnagar, 70 each in Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib, 67 in Moga, 55 in Bathinda, 48 in Fazilka, 46 in Ferozepur, 40 in Kapurthala, 34 in Mansa and 26 in Barnala, it said. Four patients are critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,29,821 samples have been taken so far for testing, it added..

