Left Menu
Development News Edition

Few devotees offer prayers at Haridwar temples, ghats

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:25 IST
Few devotees offer prayers at Haridwar temples, ghats

Opening of temples and Ganga ghats here after a gap of nearly 75 days evoked a dull response from devotees with few turning up due to the coronavirus scare. All the temples, mutts and ghats here had been closed for devotees on March 22 to prevent crowding.

They were reopened on Monday after a prolonged hiatus following the Centre's guidelines, but few people showed up to pay obeisance or take a holy bath in the river.    Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha attributed the negligible presence of devotees at the temples and ghats to the fear of the dreaded disease. Devotees who visited the temples were made to wear masks and maintain social distancing while paying obeisance at the temples, he said.

To ensure social distancing, not more than two people were allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temples at one time, he said.    Temple precincts at Daksheshwar Mahadev Mandir, Maya Devi Mandir, Sheetla Mata Mandir, Tara Devi Mandir and historic gurudwara at Kankhal of third Sikh Guru Amar Das were cleaned and sanitised before their doors were thrown open to devotees..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger

Frances interior minister says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and prompted new criticism after George Floyds deathInterior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that...

Delhi LG overrules Kejriwal govt's orders on reserving hospitals for Delhi residents and COVID testing; AAP claims BJP pressured him

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic pati...

Shah asks party workers in Odisha to transform state into BJP fortress

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed a virtual rally for Odisha and called upon the party workers and leaders to transform the state into the partys fortress as its people have full faith in the leadership...

EXCLUSIVE-Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership - sources

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess may lose responsibility for managing the companys core VW brand at an extraordinary supervisory board meeting due to be held on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.Diess, who has co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020