Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everyone knows reality of borders: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Home Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:29 IST
Everyone knows reality of borders: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Home Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and said the truth seems dormant as "everyone knows" the reality of the situation at the country's borders. "Everyone knows the reality of the 'borders', but the thought is good to keep one's heart happy," he said in a tweet in Hindi, tweaking a couplet from noted Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib.

But Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit back at Gandhi with another couplet from Ghalib, saying when there is pain in the hand, one takes medicine, but what does one do when the hand itself is a pain. "Hand" is the Congress party's election symbol.

Reacting to the defence minister's tweet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked in yet another couplet as to what's the outcome of the "red eyes", as he asked Singh to show courage at the border. His reference was to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vow, before coming to power, that he would show 'red eyes' to China.

Meanwhile, Gandhi in another tweet alleged that the media is muzzled but Indian soldiers know the situation in Ladakh. "The media is muzzled and terrified. The truth seems dormant. But it flows in the blood of every single Indian army officer and soldier. They know exactly what is happening in Ladakh," he said.

He said this in response to a defence analyst claiming that China has changed the frontlines in Ladakh and occupied Indian territory, but India is talking of "military and diplomatic engagement". Shah had on Sunday said India's defence policy has gained global acceptance and the world agrees that after the US and Israel, if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India.

Gandhi has been attacking the government and the prime minister on the border standoff with China and has been asking the government to come clean on the situation. Asked about Gandhi's statement, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government was being reluctant in sharing information and accused it of maintaining a "deliberate ambiguity".

"It is time that you shared (information) with us under whatever conditions you like. What is the area which has been encroached and by not doing it, remember, you are creating more doubts, more rumours, more speculation. "What is the direction and content of the talks? What is the situation and so on and so forth, this is in the interest of the nation, but this government has always been reluctant, when it comes to other parties and that is the tragedy," he noted.

Singhvi accused the government of giving a "step-motherly or step-brotherly" treatment to the opposition party. The Congress leader said there should be not even the slightest doubt that the Congress stood with the government, with the people of this nation beyond the last mile on India's security, borders, integrity.

"It is not something to be even stated to you, but, it is you, who are treating us in this step brotherly or step motherly fashion. It is for you to decide, how much you share, when to share, in which committee to share, to share with some nominees of which party. But you have treated us as if we are enemies just because we are political adversaries," he said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Everyone knows reality of borders: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Home Minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and said the truth seems dormant as everyone knows the reality of the situation at the countrys b...

Economy to shrink 5% this year, fiscal stimulus not enough to support growth

SP Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink 5 per cent in the current fiscal, saying the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support. In a report on emerging markets tit...

SAA rescue plan delayed again after unions object

Creditors of South African Airways SAA on Monday approved another delay in the publication of a rescue plan after the cash-strapped airlines administrators requested an extension because of an objection by trade unions.The rescue plan for S...

France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger

Frances interior minister says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and prompted new criticism after George Floyds deathInterior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020