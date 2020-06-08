COVID-19: 3 test positive, 18 recover in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, health department sources said on Monday. The three fresh cases are from Almaspur, Dalmandi and Khatoli area, they said.

Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 patients in the district have recovered and tested negative for the virus in their second samples, said Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari J. With the three fresh cases and 18 recoveries, the total active cases in the district have come down to 57 from 75, officials said.