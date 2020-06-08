5 more markets in Jaipur's walled city to reopen on Tuesday

The Jaipur police on Monday permitted five congested markets in the walled city area of the state capital to reopen from Tuesday. All main markets in the walled city had reopened on June 1, barring the densely populated Purohitji ka Katla, Ghee Walon ka Rasta, Lalji Saand ka Rasta, Dadha Market and Dhula House. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ajay Pal Lamba issued orders on Monday, allowing these markets to reopen.

The closing time of the markets will be 7 pm, there will be separate entry and exits, and at any point of time, there can be only two staffers and one customer in a shop located in these narrow lanes, the police said. Thermal screening of customers, wearing masks and ensuring social distancing are among other conditions which have been specified in the order. Lamba said the decision to reopen these markets was taken after the assessment of behaviour of customers and shopkeepers in the other markets of the walled city.