Mumbai: BEST bus hits dumper, passenger hurt, driver booked

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:17 IST
One passenger was injured after a BEST bus hit a dumper truck at the octroi post in Mankhurd on Monday evening, police said. BEST driver Anand Jadhav was booked under sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash and negligence driving) of the IPC, a Mankhurd police station official said.

"The bus, on its way to Wadala from Navi Mumbai, hit a dumper truck, leaving passenger Dipesh Banderkar injured. He is undergoing treatment in hospital," said senior inspector Prakash Chaugule. Police said the impact was such that the front portion of the bus got entangled with the dumper.

Traffic on the arterial Sion-Panvel highway was disrupted for some time, police added..

