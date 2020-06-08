COVID-19 cases in Pune district rise to 9,739; death toll 429

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 202 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the infected people to 9,739 on Monday, a health official said. With 14 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 429, he said.

A total of 166 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day. "Of the total 202 cases, maximum 179 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits. The case count in Pimpri Chinchwad mounted by 14 to 768," he said.

While the total cases under the PMC stood at 8,156, the number of infected people from rural and cantonment areas has risen to 815, the official added..