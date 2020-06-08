MP: Priest, six others booked for reopening temple in red zone

A temple official-cum-priest andsix others were booked on Monday by police in Bhopal districtfor allegedly opening a temple located in a red zone inviolation of the lockdown norms, an official said

The main accused Chandrashekhar Tiwari and othersopened the Vaishnodham Adarsh temple located in Tinshed areaand performed puja despite prohibitory orders issued bydistrict collector, said TT Nagar police station in-chargeSanjiv Kumar Chowksey

A case was registered under sections 188 (disobedienceto order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligentact likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of diseasedangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and underprovisions of the Disaster Management Act, he said, addingthat no arrest is made so far.