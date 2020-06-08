J'khand reports highest single-day spike with 147 COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 1,290

J'khand reports highest single-day spike with 147 COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 1,290PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:56 IST
Jharkhand on Monday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 147 people tested positive, taking the state's tally to 1,290, according to a bulletin. There are 764 active cases in the state, while 519 people have recovered from the disease, it said.
Nearly 5 lakh people from outside have returned to Jharkhand since May 1 and there are 921 migrant workers among the state's total COVID-19 cases, the bulletin added. Seven people have died of the disease -- three in Ranchi and one each in Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega.
A total of 113 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday.
