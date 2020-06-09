Left Menu
50pc of Kolkata restaurants reopen with safety protocols

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:06 IST
Around 50 per cent of the 30,000 -odd eateries in Kolkata opened on Monday following the Centre's notice allowing restaurants to start functioning with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place. About 15,000 restaurants opened with at least 6 feet distance between two tables and minimum contact with the restaurant staff during payment and ordering menus, President of Hotels and Restaurants Association of Eastern India Sudesh Poddar said.

Around 25-30 per cent of normal customer presence was reported in the eating joints on the first day, owners of several restaurants said. "It is the first day of reopening of restaurants after over two-and-half month of lockdown. We know there would be less footfall now compared to the pre-COVID days. But it will catch up," Poddar told PTI.

He said patrons are calling up restaurants to know about timing and availability of bookings, but online delivery still outweighs the fine dining segment in almost all restaurants, an interesting feature in the past two and half months. "I think it will take time for the people to go back to the old habits with corona scare yet to go. But we are here to assuage their misgivings with full safety measures," Poddar said.

Employees of Peter Cat and Mocambo, two iconic restaurants in the city, wore masks, face shields and gloves. "Customers also need to wear masks. We are checking body temperature of everyone using thermal gun and making the customers sanitise even their footwear while entering. Patrons are seated on every alternate table," owners of the two restaurants Nitin Kothari said.

"Making people aware that their favourite food joints have opened is more important at this stage. We are sure the number of clients will rise in the coming days," he said. Authorities of Awadhi cuisine restaurant, Oudh 1590 said they witnessed 25 per cent customer presence on the very first day of the re-opening.

"We feel it will go up gradually once people are more comfortable to dine out," owners Shiladitya Chaudhury and Debaditya Chaudhury said. Seating capacity was reduced to 50 per cent while the menu is sent to the mobile phone of the customer at the entrance to ensure minimum contact, they said adding that the patrons were provided with disposable crockery and cutlery.

Ishtiaque Ahmad, partner of Shiraz Golden Restaurant, said the first day saw "30-35 per cent of guests dining at the restaurant. People are still hesitant to go eating out but I am hopeful that the number will grow gradually." PTI SUS NN NN.

