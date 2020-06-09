Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pressure on Nigambodh Ghat to be eased; EDMC, SDMC to augment cremation sites: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:11 IST
Pressure on Nigambodh Ghat to be eased; EDMC, SDMC to augment cremation sites: Official

Pressure on Nigambodh Ghat crematorium will be eased as the corporations in east and south Delhi have decided to "augment" cremation sites, a top NDMC official said on Monday. NDMC Standing Committee Chairman Jai Prakash said this after visiting the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium. "Our cremation site (Nigambodh) has been getting bodies from all parts of Delhi leading to pile-up in performing last rites of people who have died of COVID or other reasons. Now, EDMC and SDMC have decided to augment their sites, so it will ease the burden on our site," he said. As Nigambodh Ghat is an ancient ghat on the banks of Yamuna river and considered a holy site, a large number people from Delhi and even outside prefer to cremate their family members here, he added. Prakash said, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has a cremation site in Karkardooma and now two others -- Ghazipur and Seemapuri -- have been chosen.

Similarly, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) too will "expand its sites", he said. However, there was no official confirmation from the EDMC and SDMC. According to Prakash, Nigambodh Ghat site has six CNG-based crematoriums, four of which are functional and all are being used for cremating bodies of COVID-19 victims only.

Besides, it has 102 units based on wood pyres, and 50 per cent of those have been dedicated for burning bodies of only COVID-19 victims to avoid mixing, he said. Asked about reports that ash of a coronavirus patient in an open wood pyre-based cremation can infect others, he said, "It is not correct".

"We took the opinion of national-level experts, who told us that when bodies are burnt at very high level of temperature, the virus gets incinerated, so no need to worry," he claimed. Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Bail set for former police officer in George Floyd case at $1-$1.25 mln-media

Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, has been raised by 250,000 to 1.25 million, the Minnesota-based Star Tribune said on Monda...

Over half of people tested in Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies

A sample survey has shown that more than half the residents of the northern Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies, city health authorities said on Monday.Of 9,965 residents who had blood tests between April 23 and June 3, 57 of t...

Rocket hit near Baghdad international airport, no casualties

A rocket landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Monday, the Iraqi military said.The military said the rocket was launched from an area to the south of the airport and there were no reported damages or casualties.There w...

S.Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The ruling provided at least temporary relief for the vice chairman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020