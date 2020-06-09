Left Menu
Delhi: Security guard of jewellery shop held for burglary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:52 IST
A 41-year-old security guard was held for committing burglary at a jewellery shop in south extension where he was employed, police said. He stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 80 lakhs within 11 minutes, they said. The accused, Ravinder a native of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, got an identical lock of the shop and used it in commission of crime, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

The matter came to light on Friday after a woman employee reported about the theft. She alleged that the jewellery stock was to be transferred to another store and therefore packed in around 10 boxes and kept in a locker, he said. During investigation, it came to notice that Ravinder took a long leave on Wednesday and his mobile phone was switched off, he added.

His call record details were obtained and a team was sent to his village from where he was nabbed. He confessed to have committed the crime along with an accomplice. The stolen jewellery was recovered and the second accused has been identified, police said.

